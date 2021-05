The Houston Texans traded up twice to acquire TCU linebacker Garret Wallow with the 170th overall pick. In total, Houston gave up three of their picks in No. 203 and 212 to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 174 pick. Later, they sent No. 174 and No. 233 to the LA Rams to select Wallow. The Horned Frog will now fight for a backup role on this Texans roster, in an extremely crowded linebacker corps of which he is now player number 13.