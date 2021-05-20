Wednesday Evening News Update from News4 Nashville
Embattled former massage therapist appears in court for the first time since his arrest and a man is arrested for calling a bomb threat to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Also, 4WARN Meteorologist Lisa Spencer forecasts summer temperatures for the rest of the week with the 90s returning by the weekend. With this hot pattern, rain will hold off. Rain's unlikely in Middle Tennessee until perhaps late Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.www.wsmv.com