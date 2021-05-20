newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

Wednesday Evening News Update from News4 Nashville

WSMV
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbattled former massage therapist appears in court for the first time since his arrest and a man is arrested for calling a bomb threat to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Also, 4WARN Meteorologist Lisa Spencer forecasts summer temperatures for the rest of the week with the 90s returning by the weekend. With this hot pattern, rain will hold off. Rain's unlikely in Middle Tennessee until perhaps late Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

www.wsmv.com
Nashville, TNWSMV

Current Metro Nashville COVID-19 Cases May 17

The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 98,921 COVID-19 cases on Monday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 150 total cases in the past 72 hours. Metro Public Health reports one new confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours. Beginning Thursday, Sept....
Nashville, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Fauci urges Vanderbilt graduates to serve

NASHVILLE (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Vanderbilt University graduates on Friday to get involved in public service and to help heal the country’s destructive political divisiveness. Speaking virtually for the school’s annual Graduation Day address, the immunologist leading the U.S. pandemic response recalled at times coming into conflict with...
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ashley McBryde Plots Massive This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Nashville, TNchattanoogacw.com

Stacey Abrams making stop in Nashville on speaking tour featuring 'candid conversation'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Stacey Abrams is taking her national speaking tour to Nashville with a one-night-only appearance at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Abrams, a Democrat from Georgia, became a national figure after narrowly losing the state's gubernatorial race in 2018. "She is widely credited as a leading organizer behind the election earlier this year of Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate," the Associated Press reports.
Davidson County, TNeminetra.com

Metro Health Dept. reports 913 deaths, 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County – Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee

Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee 2021-05-12 10:33:45 – Nashville, Tennessee (WKRN) —Currently, there are a total of 111,235 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, with additional cases dying as of Wednesday. According to the Metro Public Health Service. According to Metro health officials, all capacity restrictions in Nashville during the pandemic were lifted...
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Metro Health on CDC guidance: 'Not feasible' to drop mask requirements in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the CDC eased masked restrictions, Metro Health says it's "not feasible" to drop mask requirements in Nashville. The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may begin to get back to pre-pandemic normalcy by resuming activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing, except where required by federal, state and local laws.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Nashville Makes Progress on Equitable Vaccine Access, but Challenges Remain

The effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine has seen some success in Nashville, but challenges remain, especially as vaccination rates decline across the city. Concerns about fair access to the vaccine earlier this year were heightened by the outsized toll the pandemic took on Black and Latinx neighborhoods, as well as the health risks facing vulnerable populations like people experiencing homelessness. Leslie Waller, an epidemiologist with the Metro Public Health Department, says that when looking at vaccination rates for people 55 and over, there’s “not a huge drop-off or very noticeable disparity” between white people and those of other racial groups.