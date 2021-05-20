Will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ End After Season 18? ABC Weighs In
Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has been an extraordinary gift for many fans this year. However, given all the major character returns and cast departures, some viewers have been wondering about the final season. Recently, the Shondaland medical drama was renewed for another run. But will Grey’s Anatomy end after season 18? Here’s what Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, revealed about the show’s future.www.cheatsheet.com