Six children of Waterloo Tyson workers awarded company scholarships for college

By Sydney Czyzon, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Iowa
 13 hours ago

May 19—Six children of Waterloo Tyson workers were awarded college scholarships by the company, according to a news release. Each of the six students got $1,000 for education expenses, like tuition, books, room and board or other academic fees. The award is part of Tyson's annual local scholarship program, which chooses students based on academic performance, school involvement and community involvement and financial need, according to the release.

South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

AAUW awards four scholarships

Four graduating seniors from South Haven High School have been chosen to receive a total of $6,000 in scholarships from the South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women. The students are Hailey Copeman, Leslie Guzman, Elinor Frost and Daisy Solis. Both Copeman and Guzman have each received...
Oklahoma City, OKguthrienewsleader.net

UCO College of Business Awards Scholarships to Guthrie Student

Media Contact: Jack Phillips, Coordinator of Marketing and Development, UCO College of Business, 405-974-5333, jphillips43@uco.edu. UCO College of Business Awards Scholarships to Guthrie Student. The University of Central Oklahoma College of Business recently awarded scholarships to a Guthrie resident for the upcoming fall and spring semesters in recognition of her...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Leadership Lake County announces $5,000 in college scholarships awards

Leadership Lake County has announced that three high school seniors participating in the Junior Leadership Program will receive a total of $5,000 in college scholarships. Scholarship recipients are Kailyn Krahe of Lake Catholic High School, Nikko Luciano of Willoughby South High School and Madison Vitello of Eastlake North High School.
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

BHK Foundation awards six $500 scholarships to area students

HOUGHTON – Six area high school seniors who participated in BHK Child Development early childhood education programs have been awarded scholarships through the BHK Foundation. The BHK Foundation Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate academic integrity, commitment to learning and community, and will serve as good role models to children and youth.
Woodland Park, NJparamuspost.com

BERKELEY COLLEGE STUDENT AWARDED SCHOLARSHIP BY NJ CHAPTER OF AMERICAN SOCIETY OF INTERIOR DESIGNERS

Nadine Eltalkhawi of Marlboro, NJ, was named the winner of the Steven Levy and Pat Montalbano Emerging Professionals Scholarship Fund by the New Jersey Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID NJ) on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Eltalkhawi, a student in the Honors Program at Berkeley College, in Woodland Park, NJ, will graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design in May.
Ringgold, VAFranklin News Post

Randolph College students receive scholarships

Tomi-Lauren McGinnis of Ringgold and Paige Naples of Bedford were awarded $3,000 scholarships by the Smith Mountain American Association of University Women. Both are students at Randolph College. McGinnis, a graduate of Dan River High School, is a sophomore with a double major in history, museum and heritage studies with...
CollegesKTNV

Certain companies dropping college degree requirements to hire more workers

More companies are getting on board with dropping some education requirements for jobs. It's an effort to fill some positions faster. IBM has stopped requiring a bachelor's degree for some positions. The CEO of pharmaceutical company Merck recently said companies could hire more people if they didn't require a degree...
Las Vegas, NVnonprofitnews.vegas

The Rogers Foundation Awards $2 Million in College Scholarships to CCSD Seniors

Pivoting again this year from an in-person awards ceremony, The Rogers Foundation created a special, celebratory virtual opportunity to recognize 20 impressive CCSD high school seniors and presented them with more than $2 million in college scholarships on Facebook. “Despite the challenging year these students faced, CCSD students persevered and...
Pettisville, OHCrescent-News

Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends award college scholarships

PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends recently awarded several former FFA members with college scholarships.  Following is a small bio of those students awarded scholarships. Elizabeth Beck, daughter of Randy and Joy Beck, is studying equine and business at Asbury University. She plans to train horses. Beck was...
CollegesPosted by
Forbes

Win A College Scholarship With Duct Tape

Now in its 21st year, the Duck Brand Stuck at Prom scholarship competition rewards high school students with a $10,000 college scholarship for making a prom costume and accessories out of duct tape. There’s a $10,000 scholarship in each of the tux and dress categories. Since its first year, the...
Kansas Statek-state.edu

Bateman Scholarship awarded to six incoming K-State freshmen

MANHATTAN — The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University has announced the first six recipients of its inaugural John H. Bateman Scholarship, which recognizes select outstanding students who plan to major in engineering at the university. Bateman Scholars will potentially receive a total of $30,000 over...