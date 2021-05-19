Pet Food Pantry open Thursday morning

MUSCATINE, Iowa–46 years ago, a group of Muscatine area business people interested in promoting local healthcare worked together to create more office space for physicians in Muscatine County. Their efforts led to the creation of the UnityPoint Clinic on Mulberry, which houses a variety of primary care and specialty clinics that serve patients throughout Muscatine County. Throughout the clinic’s history, the Muscatine Health Support Fund, now administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, has owned the space and leased it long term to UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine, with the rent returning to the community in the form of healthcare related grants.