newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muscatine County, IA

Pet Food Pantry open Thursday morning

By Kari Pugh
voiceofmuscatine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pet Food Pantry will be open from 8-10 a.m., Thursday, May 20th at the corner of 4th and Sycamore streets. The organizers accept gently used items and monetary donations as well. One-hundred percent of your donations help the pets in Muscatine County.

voiceofmuscatine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Muscatine County, IA
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sycamore#Charity#The Pet Food Pantry#Monetary Donations#One Hundred Percent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
News Break
Charities
Related
Muscatine, IAMuscatine Journal

ReMax donates 1,000 boxes of cereal to Jefferson Elementary project

MUSCATINE – Tony the Tiger, Snap, Crackle and Pop, and Count Chocula as well as many others are all quickly banding together to make sure the students at Jefferson Elementary have a fun lesson in STEM and giving back. Last month, Jefferson Elementary in Muscatine announced its latest fundraiser, the...
Muscatine County, IAQuad-Cities Times

Four cabins open at Deep Lakes Park in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — People with a longing to get away from it all without traveling too far from home should find the new cabins at Deep Lakes Park perfect for their needs. On Wednesday, four cabins, which have been in the works for three years, opened to the public. Two of the cabins boast two bedrooms while the other two have one bedroom. They were built with a Communities and Attractions (CAT) grant the city of Muscatine and Muscatine County received. Reservations for the cabins can be made by calling Muscatine County Conservation at 563-264-5922.
Muscatine County, IAdiscovermuscatine.com

Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine 2021 granting open

Grant applications are now open! Non-profit organizations delivering programs and services to our neighbors in Muscatine County are encouraged to apply. Focus areas for each of the grant opportunities are as follows:. Racial Justice Grants: seeks to further advance racial justice, equity, and inclusion in Muscatine and Louisa Counties. County...
Muscatine, IAKWQC

Four Muscatine County kids with disabilities get customized bicycles

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Four Muscatine kids with disabilities received adaptive bicycles built exactly for their needs. One of them for Ryker Colon, a little boy with an undiagnosed disability causing weak muscles. “He’s wanted a bike forever and we tried finding bikes for him, but nothing seemed to work,”...
Muscatine, IAdiscovermuscatine.com

Senior Resources offers spring cleanups to neighbors in need

MUSCATINE, Iowa–Each spring, older adults across Muscatine have received a helping hand from United Way of Muscatine’s Student Day of Caring. Students from various schools volunteered to helped anyone who requested assistance cleaning up their yard and getting it ready for the warmer months ahead. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and many students not yet eligible for vaccines because of their age, United Way elected to postpone the event for a second year out of abundance of caution.
Muscatine County, IAdiscovermuscatine.com

Community Foundation joins with hospital to update clinics

MUSCATINE, Iowa–46 years ago, a group of Muscatine area business people interested in promoting local healthcare worked together to create more office space for physicians in Muscatine County. Their efforts led to the creation of the UnityPoint Clinic on Mulberry, which houses a variety of primary care and specialty clinics that serve patients throughout Muscatine County. Throughout the clinic’s history, the Muscatine Health Support Fund, now administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, has owned the space and leased it long term to UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine, with the rent returning to the community in the form of healthcare related grants.