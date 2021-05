Naomi Osaka doesn't need a tennis racquet in hand to win trophies. On May 6, the reigning US Open and Australian Open champion received the prestigious award of Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, and she accepted it in a shimmering gown. Naomi pulled out a stunning white sequined dress from ASOS for the big event, and it immediately flew to the top of all of our wish lists (with topspin, of course). With bell sleeves, an open back, and top-to-bottom embellishments, this dress truly dazzles.