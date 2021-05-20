Rollover wreck entraps driver
ROCK CAVE — A Tuesday afternoon accident sent a Buckhannon man to Morgantown via HealthNet when his company vehicle rolled over on Route 4. According to Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller, William Lee Bowman, age 62, was traveling northbound in a 2005 International Truck owned by Floyd Sign Company on Route 4 in Rock Cave when a bee entered the cab of the truck. While trying to swat the bee away, Bowman reportedly lost control and swerved across the roadway, striking a road sign, then jerked the truck back to the right where he nosed into the embankment and flipped end over end right onto the truck’s top.therecorddelta.com