ST. LOUIS — I am a bit disappointed. Jacob deGrom, the best pitcher in baseball, was supposed to start for the Mets on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium, but he was scratched a few hours before the scheduled first pitch. He felt tightness on his side, and there are no chances taken with the best pitcher in baseball. An MRI revealed inflammation on his right lat, and as MRI news goes, that’s definitely on the good side. The plan for now is for the right-hander to rest for a few days without throwing.