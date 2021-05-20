newsbreak-logo
NBA

Warriors have poor history with refs calling play-in game

NBC Sports
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has announced the referees for Wednesday night’s Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers play-in game and history suggests the Dubs could face an uphill battle. The trio of John Goble, Tre Maddox and Josh Tiven will be on the floor while Brian Forte will be an alternate. The Warriors haven’t fared well in recent games officiated by Goble or Maddox.

