‘The issue of racial inequality is top of mind,’ says ESG chief behind mortgage bond with social purpose

Shares of Solutions 30 dropped 66% as the auditor EY declined to sign off on its annual report. "We have not been able to obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence supporting the nature, the substance, the value and the compliance with laws and regulations of certain transactions of the Group and to determine if these transactions were made with related parties including with members of Management. Moreover, the Group did not act on our request to perform additional procedures in relation with the investigation performed on behalf of the supervisory board," said the auditor in a statement. Solutions 30 said it strongly disagrees with EY and is considering a new auditor and is considering de-listing.