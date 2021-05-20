newsbreak-logo
‘The issue of racial inequality is top of mind,’ says ESG chief behind mortgage bond with social purpose

By Joy Wiltermuth
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Angel Oak Capital Advisors is the first lender in the U.S. to sell a "social" mortgage bond without government backing, a deal that finances self-employed borrowers and others locked out of conventional home loan programs.

