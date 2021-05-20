iQiyi expands content to compete for the attention of China’s Gen Z

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. The verdict is in: Nielsen likely undercounted some pandemic audiences … not the greatest look for a company who’s entire schtick is counting things. As Variety reports, the Media Rating Council found a “generally consistent pattern of underreporting of viewing” by Nielsen in February of this year. The total usage of TV that month by people between 18 and 49 – the audience that traditional TV advertisers most covet – may have been understated by between 2% and 6%. The MRC review was triggered by networks concerned that Nielsen’s decision to stop sending field agents to Nielsen homes during the pandemic messed with the numbers – and could have cost TV networks anywhere from $468 million to $2.8 billion in national TV ad revenue, according to the VAB, a TV industry trade group.