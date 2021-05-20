iQiyi expands content to compete for the attention of China’s Gen Z
Can original content and updates to popular shows keep Gen Z viewers on iQiyi?. iQiyi has been in a bind lately. On May 9, Youth with You 3, a proprietary idol competition show produced by the streaming site, was pulled from the air before its long-awaited finale. The reason? The show’s most popular contestant became the subject of a scandal, and Chinese regulators wanted to put an end to programs that fostered inappropriate behavior in fans. Expectedly, viewers who had been following the show since the first episode were disappointed.kr-asia.com