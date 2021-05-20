New Black Panther Series Written By Oscar-Winning Screenwriter John Ridley Of ’12 Years A Slave’ Fame
There is a new Black Panther comic book series that is going to be written by the Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley, best known for his work 12 Years a Slave. For the past four to five years, author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates has been writing for Marvel’s first Black superhero. However, there is a creative change that is coming this August that should intrigue non-comic readers to be interested in Black Panther’s adventures, The New York Timesreported.www.blackenterprise.com