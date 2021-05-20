New Black Panther Series Written By Oscar-Winning Screenwriter John Ridley Of ’12 Years A Slave’ Fame

Among the goodies that Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier provided to viewers was a Black Panther tie-in by throwing the Dora Milaje into the mix, as well as showing a flashback of Bucky Barnes’ time in Wakanda. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, also visited the technologically advanced African nation in Avengers: Infinity War. So now that Sam has taken over the Captain America mantle and is wearing a new flight suit designed in Wakanda, is it possible that that he might find his way back there in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?