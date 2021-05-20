newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Are Former ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars Luann de Lesseps & Bethenny Frankel Friends?

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuET8_0a57jA8M00
Getty

Luann de Lesseps is dishing on “The Real Housewives of New York City” in a new interview on “Chanel in the City” with Chanel Omari.

During a recent episode, fans wanted to know if Luann keeps in touch with her former co-star Bethenny Frankel.

Luann was candid, saying, “No, I haven’t been in touch with Bethenny. You know, Bethenny’s left the show and kind of has moved on and that’s, that’s cool. And you know, and I wish her the best, you know, neither here nor there.”

She confirmed, “We are not in touch. I think she moved from the Hamptons. I don’t even know if she’s in the Hamptons anymore.”

In March, Frankel got engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon.

Chanel wanted to know if Luann’s feelings would be hurt if she wasn’t invited to the wedding. De Lesseps insisted, “No, no.”

For more “RHONY” dish, listen to the whole podcast here!

extratv

extratv

34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luann De Lesseps
Person
Paul Bernon
Person
Bethenny Frankel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamptons#Boyfriend Paul Bernon#Wish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Justin Hartley Marries Sofia Pernas — See Their Wedding Rings!

Months after finalizing his divorce from “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley, 44, is married again!. People magazine reports Hartley “recently” tied the knot with “The Young and the Restless” co-star Sofia Pernas, 31. The pair debuted their wedding rings at the 2021 MTV Movie...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Married!

Singer Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez exchanged “I dos” over the weekend, “Extra” can confirm. Her rep told People, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." They...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Report: Nick Jonas Hospitalized

Over the weekend, Nick Jonas, 28, reportedly sustained an injury while filming a mystery project. TMZ reports that Jonas’ injury was severe enough for a trip to a hospital via ambulance. The nature of his injury is still currently unknown. According to sources, Jonas has already been discharged and will...
Violent CrimesPosted by
extratv

Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Split

After several months of dating, actress Katie Holmes and restaurateur Emilio Vitolo have called it quits. Holmes’ rep confirmed the split, telling Us Weekly, “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends.”. Another source shared with the outlet, “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Kat Dennings & Andrew W.K. Engaged — See Her Ring!

A week after going public with their relationship, actress Kat Dennings, 34, and singer Andrew W.K., 42, are engaged!. On Thursday, Dennings announced the big news, writing on Instagram, “Don't mind if I do.”. The post also included photos that showed off her diamond ring!. Andrew shared his own post,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
extratv

Win It! An MTV Movie & TV Awards Gift Bag

You too can be a star! Win the same gift collection produced by Backstage Creations and given to Scarlett Johansson, Addison Rae, Mandy Moore and Anthony Mackie at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Be sure to tune in to watch the show Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Report: John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Are Dating

Just days after news broke about his divorce, it looks like comedian John Mulaney has moved on from ex Annamarie Tendler. People magazine reports Mulaney is dating actress Olivia Munn. A source shared, “This is very new, they're taking it slowly. They met at church in Los Angeles." The two...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Surprise! Porsha Williams Is Engaged to Falynn Guobadia’s Ex, Simon Guobadia

After calling it quits with ex Dennis McKinley, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has found love with a familiar face on the show!. On Monday, Williams went public with her relationship with castmate Falynn Guobadia’s ex, Simon Guobadia. Along with posting a pic with Simon, she wrote on Instagram, “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."