Are Former ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars Luann de Lesseps & Bethenny Frankel Friends?

Getty

Luann de Lesseps is dishing on “The Real Housewives of New York City” in a new interview on “Chanel in the City” with Chanel Omari.

During a recent episode, fans wanted to know if Luann keeps in touch with her former co-star Bethenny Frankel.

Luann was candid, saying, “No, I haven’t been in touch with Bethenny. You know, Bethenny’s left the show and kind of has moved on and that’s, that’s cool. And you know, and I wish her the best, you know, neither here nor there.”

She confirmed, “We are not in touch. I think she moved from the Hamptons. I don’t even know if she’s in the Hamptons anymore.”

In March, Frankel got engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon.

Chanel wanted to know if Luann’s feelings would be hurt if she wasn’t invited to the wedding. De Lesseps insisted, “No, no.”

