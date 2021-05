ASUS today announced the availability of ProArt Display PA148CTV, a portable 14‑inch FHD monitor with an IPS anti‑glare panel and capacitive 10‑point multitouch. Designed for creators, it is the world’s first Calman Verified portable monitor, and it offers 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 colour spaces. ProArt Display PA148CTV is also factory pre‑calibrated with a Delta E < 2 colour difference for exceptional colour accuracy. The ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel are designed to work with compatible Adobe software[1], providing users with controls and shortcuts to streamline their workflow. Users can download the beta version of ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel from the ASUS website. In addition, ProArt Display PA148CTV has a user‑friendly design and includes one micro HDMI® and two USB‑C® ports, an adjustable metal kickstand, and a tripod socket.