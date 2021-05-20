newsbreak-logo
Local businesses adapt to new OHA mask guidance

By Brenna Kelly
kptv.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It is the first day after the Oregon Health Authority announced new mask guidance for businesses, saying that if an employer wants to ditch masks and distancing, they’ll be required to have a policy for requesting and verifying proof of vaccination. While some businesses have been...

