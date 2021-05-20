Twinpalms Resort Phuket: An ideal choice for those looking for style and luxury on picturesque Surin Beach

The main pool Daniel Haddad

Twinpalms, located on picturesque Surin Beach, is the ideal choice for those looking for style and luxury during their stay in Phuket. The five star resorts offers modern accommodation, impeccable service, and some of the most mouthwatering dining experiences on the island. Stay in their Duplex Family Loft for the ultimate in luxury and sophistication. We loved the modern minimal design and spacious accommodation perfect for families who are traveling with children. Our master bedroom boasted a large deep bath and a decadent king size bed where you couldn’t help but sleep in. The children loved their separate bedroom and we made full use of the cozy separate lounge and refreshing private pool and patio.

The stunning resort centres around their long lagoon pool surrounded by a tropical oasis of palm trees and lush greenery. Guest can take full advantage of the tranquil ambiance or use the expansive pool for daily exercise. We felt calm while exploring the serene and immaculately maintained grounds and the staff always went out of their way to ensure we had all we needed and more during our stay. The state of the art spa was a sanctuary for calm inducing massages and we even took advantage of the fully equipped gym where we could work off all the delicious meals available throughout our stay.

Dining experiences are a true highlight of staying at Twinpalms from the European breakfast buffet each morning to their relaxed beach clubs and sophisticated restaurants. For a fun day in the sun head to The Lazy Coconut for a swim and relaxed lunch or try out Catch Beach Club's delectable Sunday Brunch for an insanely decadent spread. You can’t beat Wagyu Steakhouse for one of the most impressive date night spots in Phuket and Palm Seaside will have you trying all the signature Phuket and Thai dishes from the locally sourced menu. Shimmer located at Twinpalms Montazure is a great excuse to check out Kamala Beach and serves mouthwatering seafood as well s freshly prepared pizzas and BBQ fare. Twinpalms offers a free shuttle that runs from all their dining venues to and from the hotel so you will be well taken care of throughout your stay.

Whether you are travelling with friends or family or craving a romantic getaway we are sure you’ll be happy you chose TwinPalms. From luxurious accommodation to delicious dining and optimal beachfront location, the professional staff at Twinpalms will be sure to go out of their way to ensure you have an unforgettable stay.