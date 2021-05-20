newsbreak-logo
9to5Mac Happy Hour 330: Lossless Apple Music, iPadOS wishes, Apple Silicon rumors

By Seth Kurkowski
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 12 hours ago
This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down all the announcements out of Apple Music this week, with Lossless and Spatial Audio. Plus, there’s a new 2021 Pride Band, rumors about upcoming Apple Silicon Macs, new truly wireless earbuds from Beats, and wishes for iPadOS 15 as we approach WWDC.

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

