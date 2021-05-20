9to5Mac Happy Hour 330: Lossless Apple Music, iPadOS wishes, Apple Silicon rumors
This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down all the announcements out of Apple Music this week, with Lossless and Spatial Audio. Plus, there’s a new 2021 Pride Band, rumors about upcoming Apple Silicon Macs, new truly wireless earbuds from Beats, and wishes for iPadOS 15 as we approach WWDC.
Sponsored by ProClip USA: Save 10% on ProClip’s tough and rugged MagSafe phone mounts with code 9to5.
Sponsored by Magic Spoon: Go to magicspoon.com/happyhour to grab a variety pack and try it today! Be sure to use code HAPPYHOUR at checkout.
Sponsored by Mint Mobile: To get your new wireless plan for just $15 a month and get the plan shipped to your door for FREE go to MintMobile.com/HappyHour
Sponsored by Privacy: Take back control of your payments and get $5 to spend on your first purchase.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Follow
Zac Hall @ apollozac.com
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5Mac Podcasts
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: