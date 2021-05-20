newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Craft beer's #MeToo moment hits Humble Sea, Modern Times, Original Pattern and other Bay Area breweries

By Janelle Bitker
San Francisco Chronicle
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegations of sexual, racial and other misconduct published on Instagram have rocked the American craft beer industry this week, prompting resignations, firings and promises for change at Bay Area beer businesses. The CEO and founder of San Diego-based Modern Times Beer, which has a taproom in Oakland, resigned Tuesday night....

www.sfchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Pacifica, CA
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Craft Breweries#Food Drink#Beverages#Craft Brewing#Beer Industry#American#Modern Times Beer#Original Pattern Brewing#Beer Baron#Notch Brewing#Modern Times#The Chronicle#Black Lives Matter#San Francisco Chronicle#Humble Sea#Bay Area Establishments#Implicate Breweries#Restaurant Industry#Restaurant Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Here's 5 events to check out in the Bay Area arts & culture scene this week

(Larisa Birta / Unsplash) This other-worldly film, available for at-home streaming, is described as a "horror fantasia, psychedelic creature-feature and an escape room all-in-one," according to event organizers. It follows two spirits on a mission to free themselves from the 2-dimensional world they're confined in, serving as a nod to society opening up after a year of isolation. Phantasmagoria is the Cutting Ball Theater's latest piece made in collaboration with Mugwumpin and Bay Area Theatre Cypher.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Oakland, CAKQED

Former Employees Call Co-Op Plans Into Question at Starline Social Club

The popular Oakland venue Starline Social Club was presumed to be gone forever. In October 2020, the owners announced they were selling both the building and the business, citing pandemic-related financial struggles. But on April 29, in a surprising reversal greeted by hundreds of excited responses on social media, a press release and Instagram post stated that the Starline would return in September—and what's more, it would be converted into a worker-owned co-op.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

UC Berkeley’s peregrine falcon chicks determined to be male

Three fuzzy gray-white lumps of fur practice flapping their tiny wings in their nest within the Campanile. Although they are still being fed by their parents, these falcon chicks are quickly learning how to walk, run and eventually fly. On May 12, UC Berkeley’s three new peregrine falcons were all...
Oakland, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Oakland airport eyes huge expansion, new terminal, new gates

OAKLAND — Oakland International Airport is eyeing a major expansion of the East Bay aviation hub and is seeking public input regarding the wide-ranging project. The project would create a brand-new terminal and modernize the existing terminals, all of which would bring about a dramatic increase in the number of gates at the airport, public documents being circulated by Oakland International Airport officials show.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Dogpatch Paddle Club Wants to Land at Building 49

During the public health crisis, long-time Dogpatch resident Adam Zolot rededicated himself to standup paddle boarding. Living across the street from the newly opened Crane Cove Park, he no longer had to lug his board to Pier 52, instead accessing the Central Waterfront with ease. Zolot saw the park as an opportunity to share his extensive paddle boarding knowledge. Last September, he launched the Dogpatch Paddle Club as a closed group on Facebook; prospective participants have to request to join.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Newsweek

Pregnant Asian Woman Spit On at Oakland Stoplight: 'I Had a Mini Meltdown'

A pregnant Asian woman says she was spit on by a stranger in what she believes was a racially motivated attack. The woman and her husband were sitting in their car at a red light near Broadway and 14th Street in downtown Oakland, California, this past Friday when they were approached by a stranger who then spat in the woman's face through the vehicle's window.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

8 Bay Area arts and entertainment events to check out this week

The Chronicle’s guide to notable arts and entertainment happenings in the Bay Area. You’re never too young to learn to fight racism, says TheatreWorks’ virtual school tour. “Racism is one of the worst kinds of mean someone can be,” reads a line in “A Kids Book About Racism,” “because racism...