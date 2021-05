It has been 50 years since I was a Rainbow Girls here in Wenatchee. During my teenage years, I found Rainbow to be a lot of fun. I never thought about the things I would personally gain from being involved with Rainbow. Today I can look back and tell you the skills I gained from my membership in Rainbow. As girl almost a teenager, I was shy, quiet, had trouble talking to people I did not know, and getting up in front of people was the scariest thing I could have ever done.