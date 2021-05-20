newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Issa Rae Says Nipsey Hussle Repaired Her Relationship With Lauren London

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Issa Rae continues to reach new heights in her professional career, the 36-year-old has not forgotten the people, and moments, that have impacted her journey. In the June issue of Vanity Fair, Rae shares a memory of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who she says came through in a major way to mend the relationship between herself and actress Lauren London.

blackchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren London
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Nipsey Hussle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Rapper#Vanity Fair#Actress Lauren London#Moments#Tv Execs#Memory#Hussle Repaired
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesClickOnDetroit.com

Return to acting proved cathartic for grieving Lauren London

NEW YORK – A gentle check-in from longtime friend Michael B. Jordan helped pave the way for Lauren London’s return to work after the death of her fiance Nipsey Hussle two years ago. “Well, Mike reached out to me personally and I was like, ’I don’t know, Mike. I don’t...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lauren London Explains Returning To Acting 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

The path of grief is not one that is easy to navigate, nor is there a timeframe for healing. In March 2019, the world was shocked to learn that Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in his own neighborhood in front of his Marathon Clothing store. Since that time, Lauren London has often shared tributes to her late partner and updates regarding his brand, and slowly but surely, London has returned to her career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Lauren London says 'it's important' for her sons to see her 'moving forward with grief' following killing of Nipsey Hussle ... as she accepted film role in Without Remorse

Lauren London said she wanted to show her two sons she was getting back to normal by accepting a role in the upcoming film Without Remorse. The 36-year-old model and actress, and love of late rap star Nipsey Hussle, spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Monday about the factors that led her to the film.
MoviesSt. Louis American

Lauren London returns to big screen, finds healing while filming

After stepping away to grieve her fiancé Nipsey Hussle’s death in 2019, Lauren London has returned to acting. She currently stars in “Without Remorse,” alongside Michael B. Jordan. In the film, Jordan’s character seeks revenge against ex-military officers who killed London’s character, their unborn child and members of his Navy...
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Line Will Launch Limited Edition Collection

The late Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store in LA is honoring the rapper by partnering with Puma for a new limited edition clothing capsule. Available on Friday (May 7), the collection will reportedly represent the artist’s presence through a white Hussle Way Logo t-shirt and a fresh new spin on the classic Puma Suede sneakers. Hussle’s coined phrase “TMC” or The Marathon Continues, is also printed on both items.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

'The Marathon Don't Stop' author Rob Kenner reveals one of Nipsey Hussle's biggest influences

Nipsey Hussle is one of the most influential, nuanced and layered figures of this generation— not only in Hip Hop, but overall. Because of this, it was safe to assume many wanted to spotlight the life and times of Nip tha Great, especially after his tragic death. People gravitated to him. However, what many didn't know was that there was already a work in progress. Since journalist Rob Kenner met Nipsey in 2009 while serving as an Editor at VIBE, Kenner knew the story of Nipsey's life and career had to be told and it had to be told right. Thus, The Marathon Don't Stop: The Life and Times of Nipsey Hussle was born.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Nipsey Hussle's The Marathon Clothing and PUMA Ready Collaborative Suede and T-Shirt

Since Nipsey Hussle‘s passing in March 2019, the rapper/philanthropist’s The Marathon Clothing and. have kept his legacy alive by releasing multiple collections — often with charitable initiatives — in September 2019, February 2020 and September 2020. Now, TMC and PUMA are back once again with a new capsule consisting of a crisp PUMA Suede and a special t-shirt.
Worldbuzz-caribbean.com

Keyshia Ka’Oir again addresses rumours of neglecting her children in Jamaica

Former video-vixen turned fitness enthusiast Keyshia Ka’oir Davis on Thursday (May 6) addressed rumours that she has three children living in Jamaica. While promoting her latest product Ka’Oir slimming tea, a fan on Twitter rehashed the age-old rumour about the fitness guru having three children from a previous relationship that were left behind in Jamaica when Keyshia migrated to the US.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Diddy No More: Music Mogul Officially Changes His Name Again

Music mogul Sean Combs has officially dropped his "Diddy" moniker and changed it to "Love." He showed proof of his latest name change through one of his government identification cards. Veteran rapper Sean Combs recently changed his nickname from "Diddy" to "Love." He posted proof of his latest moniker on...
Sex Crimesblackchronicle.com

Black Twitter Defends Phylicia Rashad After Mother’s Day Attack | Celebrities

A Twitter user ignited uproar with a post on Mother’s Day (May 9) that reportedly accused Phylicia Rashad of enabling Bill Cosby to drug and rape women. According to TMZ, the commotion stems from a friendly social media debate about the best TV moms. Scores of people praised Rashad’s character, Clair Huxtable, on The Cosby Show as their favorite.
Nipsey Husslethisis50.com

Warchyld Presents One of a Kind Nipsey Hussle Barbed-Wire Bat!

Independent HipHop artist and entrepreneur Warchyld has produced a custom “Barb Wire” baseball bat in loving memory of the HipHop Icon “NIPSEY HUSSLE”. Warchyld’s clothing line “Wardrobe” produces one off pieces on this product so there will never be a duplicate. Nipsey Hussle’s legacy is one that will live forever...