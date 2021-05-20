‘The Masked Singer': Yeti Got SUPER Into Studying Yeti Mythology During Competition

You've probably been there: You're sitting in your bedroom getting ready for a date — making sure your hair looks even better than Selena Gomez's in her "Come & Get It" music video — and then all of a sudden you get a little bit anxious about what could possibly happen on your date. So what next? If it's too late to cancel and you're in need of a little extra oompf, then jamming out to some empowering tunes may just help you get there. If you're not sure what songs to listen to right before a date, then I've got some suggestions that will leave you feeling like you're 100% that b*tch.