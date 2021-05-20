‘The Masked Singer': Yeti Got SUPER Into Studying Yeti Mythology During Competition
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) The Yeti got kicked off “The Masked Singer” Season 5 at the end of tonight’s semifinals round and was unmasked to reveal singer Omarion. While he’s been removed from the running for the Golden Mask Trophy — which will go to either Black Swan, Chameleon or Piglet on next week’s finale — Omarion walked away from the Fox singing competition with a prize he might be even more proud of: his deep, newfound knowledge of Yeti mythology.www.thewrap.com