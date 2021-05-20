newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nazareth, PA

District 11 track & field: Nazareth’s Jordan Wicker, Southern Lehigh’s Alex Kane motivated by others

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIsuF_0a57iMcR00
Wilson’s Damon Simpson (middle) set a District 11 Class 3A record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.72 seconds. It broke the 32-year-old mark of Northampton's Jason Kremus. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Jordan Wicker was all smiles after winning the long jump title at Wednesday’s District 11 Class 3A Track & Field Championships.

No surprise. The Nazareth senior produced a career-best jump of 22 feet, 11 inches to claim gold.

His joy, though, was delivering on a promise he made to his teammate and training partner Dominic Felician, who couldn’t compete in the event.

“Me and Dom, we are always training, always working together,” Wicker said. “He’s my best friend. I told him I’d do this meet for him. I’d win it for him.”

Southern Lehigh’s Alex Kane had similar unselfish motives in winning the 3,200 with a personal best time of 9:43.75. His brother, Will, a sophomore, suffered an injury during soccer season and was not able to compete in track this spring.

Kane’s emotions after winning the first track final at Blue Mountain were all about him.

“Yeah, it was all thinking about my brother,” he said. “I was really upset, as was he, about him not being able to compete. It’s unfortunate he’s had to miss out on so many opportunities because of the pandemic and the injury.

“I can’t even begin to imagine how he feels.”

Kane held off a hard-charging Cole Frank of Liberty to fulfill his goal.

It was a stellar day for many Lehigh Valley athletes. It was a record-setting preliminary run for Wilson’s Damon Simpson in the 100. The junior ran a 10.72 to break former Northampton standout Jason Kremus’ record of 10.74 (1989).

Simpson ran the same time in the final to win gold, then was presented his medal by Kremus.

“I didn’t even know what the record was,” Simpson said. “And to hear them announce that, it was a dream come true.

“My coach (Keith DeReinzi) told me that I was the best one here. Seeing him at the finish was all the motivation I needed.”

The top two in each event — except the pole vault — plus all others who meet the state’s qualifying standards, advance to next weekend’s PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

Simpson also ran the anchor leg on the winning 400 relay team that set a season-best time of 42.40 and won the 200 in a personal best time of 22.03.

Freedom’s Alex Heidemann outkicked the competition to win the 800 and 1,600. Wicker won two golds and a silver in the jumps. His triple jump (22-11) is third best in the state.

Nazareth’s Collin Burkhart threw a personal best on his second throw in the javelin. It traveled more than 207 feet, beating his previous best of 202-2. That PR didn’t last long. He threw 209-3 on his third attempt to secure a gold medal.

The Penn State-bound senior attributed it to good weather, a good warm-up and his coaches.

“Great conditions,” he said. “I was able to get really loose and it just felt good today. I was just on.

“Today I felt on in warm-ups and felt I could hit a big one.”

Burkhart’s throw is the second-longest this year in the state. Tunkhannock’s Matt Prebola threw 222-2 earlier this week in the District 2 meet.

Emmaus’ Tristan Schmidt, who also qualified for states, has the state’s third-best throw (198-11).

Burkhart later won the discus with a best throw of 167-11.

Fellow Nazareth senior Cody Breidenbach set a person best to win the shot put (60-3), which is the state’s third-best throw this season.

It came on his final attempt when he already had gold wrapped up.

“Nerves definitely played a part early on,” Breidenbach said. “But my best throws come when I’m relaxed. The early throws were definitely affected because I was jittery.”

Breidenbach’s previous best came in the final regular-season meet against Liberty on his last attempt.

Easton’s Syncere Johnson walked to the starting line for the 110 hurdles confident that he was going to win. By the third hurdle, it was clear he was taking the top step on the podium.

“I knew what my times were,” he said. “I knew what everyone else was doing. I knew that if I executed my plan to perfection, I would come out on top and I did.

“And to have it be 84 to 86 degrees today, I’m a heat lover. It was perfect for me.”

Notes

Southern Lehigh’s 3,200 relay team of Anthony Clinton, Alec Di Cesare, Dominik Lisicky and Chase Hensinger broke its previous top time this year by more than eight seconds (8:05.21) to win gold. ... Parkland’s Mustapha Salau set a personal best in winning the 400 in 48.16. He also ran a leg on the Trojans’ 400 relay team that qualified for states with a second-place finish. ... Northampton’s Shaun Apsley recovered from a full hurdle deficit with 100 meters to go to win gold in the 300s. ... Emmaus’ Aiden Hurlburt set a personal best of 13 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. ... Liberty’s Elijah Rogers set a personal best for the second week in a row with a jump of 6-5 to win the high jump.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

District 11 Class 3A Boys Track & Field Championships

Finals

100 : 1. Damon Simpson (Wilson) 10.72; 2. Marcus Williams (Easton) 11.07; 3. Tyler Vicari (Parkland) 11.08; 4. Zakai Hendricks (Wilson) 11.33.

200 : 1. Damon Simpson (Wilson) 22.03; 2. Christian Sapp (East Stroudsburg South) 22.15; 3. *Ben Henry (Northampton) 22.30; 4. Nolan Lobb (Nazareth) 22.55.

400 : 1. Mustapha Salau (Parkland) 48.16; 2. Ben Henry (Northampton) 49.68; 3. Tarif Muhammad (Easton) 50.76; 4. Gabe Lawler (Bangor) 51.04.

800 : 1. Alex Heidemann (Freedom) 1:57.17; 2. Chase Hensinger (Southern Lehigh) 1:57.63; 3. Matt Chaikowsky (Saucon Valley) 1:58.33; 4. Brady Hoffman (Parkland) 2:00.45.

1,600 : 1. Alex Heidemann (Freedom) 4:23.62; 2. Matt Chaikowsky (Saucon Valley) 4:24.93; 3. Trey Rhinehart (Easton) 4:30.49.; 4. Dominik Lisicky (Southern Lehigh) 4:31.54.

3,200 : 1. Alex Kane (Southern Lehigh) 9:43.75; 2. Cole Frank (Liberty) 9:44.91; 3. Trey Rhinehart (Easton) 9:47.07; Owen Nahf (Northampton) 10:14.39.

110 hurdles : 1. Syncere Johnson (Easton) 14.73; 2. Robert Walchak (Pottsville) 15.50; 3. Rhian Romain (Parkland) 15.72; 4. Justin Trexler (Parkland) 15.93.

300 hurdles : 1. Shaun Apsley (Northampton) 40.66; 2. Jake Hilarczyk (Nazareth) 40.75; 3. Chris Clark (Nazareth) 40.99; 4. Syncere Johnson (Easton) 41.15.

400 relay : 1. Wilson (Zack Gillen, Chris Fazio, Zakai Hendricks, Damon Simpson) 42.40; 2. Parkland (Mustapha Salau, Rhian Romain, Tyler Vicari, Trey Tremba) 43.52; 3. Northampton (Omar Elamin, Justin Shambo, Logan Henry, Ben Henry) 43.61; 4. Nazareth (Evan Serafin, Chris Clark, Jordan Gagner, Jake Hilarczyk) 44.17.

1,600 relay : 1. Parkland (Tyler Vicari, Brady Hoffman, Humza Imam, Mustapha Salau) 3:25.56; 2. Easton (Michael Phillips, Aidan Hutchison, Syncere Johnson, Tarif Muhammad) 3:25.94; 3. Southern Lehigh (Alex Lyon, Alec Di Cesare, Aiden Tobin, Chase Hensinger) 3:28.07; 4. Liberty (Emrick Leshko, Mathew Johnston, Joshua Farrell, Graham Phillips) 3:28.71

3,200 relay : 1. Southern Lehigh (Anthony Clinton, Alec Di Cesare, Dominik Lisicky, Chase Hensinger) 8:05.21; 2. Liberty (Emrick Leshko, Graham Phillips, Cole Frank, Jacob Orrico) 8:10.43; 3. Pleasant Valley (Aidan Green, John Weichand, Gabe Keesler, Ray Lursen) 8:22.99; 4. Notre Dame-GP (Cody Smith, Michael Maslonka, Austin Karwacki, Sam Carter) 8:26.92.

High jump : 1. Elijah Rogers (Liberty) 6-5; 2. Jordan Wicker (Nazareth) 6-3; 3. Jake Fauzio (Southern Lehigh) 6-1; 4. Jackson McKee (Southern Lehigh) 6-1; 4. Leyti Ndiaye (East Stroudsburg South) 6-1; 4. David Richards (Jim Thorpe) 6-1.

Long jump : 1. Jordan Wicker (Nazareth) 22-11; 2. Terry Thomas (North Schuylkill) 21-3; 3. Nicolas Roof (Bethlehem Catholic) 21-2.5; 4. Moeed Khan (Stroudsburg) 21.1-5.

Triple jump : 1. Jordan Wicker (Nazareth) 45-3.75; 2. Jasir Parker (East Stroudsburg South) 44-10; 3. Sander Sahaydak (Liberty) 42-7; 4. Sam Chedester (Easton) 41-10.

Shot put : 1. Cody Breidenbach (Nazareth) 60-3; 2. A.J. Bailor (Jim Thorpe) 55-0; 3. Tristan Bolinsky (North Schuylkill) 49-9.75; 4. Toby Berg (Tamaqua) 48-7.5.

Discus : 1. Collin Burkhart (Nazareth) 167-11; 2. Tristan Bolinsky (North Schuylkill) 158-0; 3. Jack Conner (Easton) 152-7; 4. Max Mueller (Wilson) 145-9.

Javelin : 1. Collin Burkhart (Nazareth) 209-3; 2. Tristan Schmidt (Emmaus) 193-8; 3. Mike Reilley (North Schuylkill) 175-6; 4. Jack Dean (North Schuylkill) 160-0.

Pole vault : 1. Aiden Hurlburt (Emmaus) 13-6; 2. Aiden Clements (Jim Thorpe) 12-9; 3. Michael Levkulic (Blue Mountain) 12-3; 4. Bradley Gherghel (Blue Mountain) 12-3.

*state qualifier (in addition to top two finishers in every event.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
843
Followers
468
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, PA
City
Northampton, PA
City
Nazareth, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
Nazareth, PA
Sports
City
Pottsville, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Sports
Northampton, PA
Sports
City
Tamaqua, PA
City
Tunkhannock, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Alex Lyon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#Chris Jordan#Alex Jordan#Jim Jordan#Shippensburg University#Freedom#Pr#Penn State#Nerves#Southern Lehigh#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Bethlehem Catholic#Lehigh Valley#Trojans#Notes Southern Lehigh#Soccer Season#North Schuylkill#Parkland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Related
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball: All-Star teams are announced; Parkland’s Blake Barthol and Liberty’s Brayden D’Amico among MVPs

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball season reaches its climax this week with semifinal tournament games on Tuesday at Parkland and Liberty and the title game Wednesday at Nazareth. While Liberty has been the dominant team most of the season, quality players have come from across the league. They are saluted on the EPC’s all-star teams, which are again divided into the Lehigh, ...
Northampton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Sunday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Monday’s schedule

Here are Sunday’s Lehigh Valley sports scores as well as Monday’s schedule. MONDAY’S SCHEDULE BASEBALL Palisades at Notre Dame Green-Pond, 4:30 p.m. Colonial League semifinal game Southern Lehigh at Northwestern Lehigh, 4 p.m. Colonial League semifinal game Moravian Academy at Lincoln Leadership, 4 Notre Dame ES at Pen Argyl, 4 SOFTBALL EPC Semifinals Northampton at Whitehall (Pates Park), 5 ...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

EPC, Colonial League baseball: 8 things to know about the semifinal matchups

Liberty baseball coach Andy Pitsilos is a superstitious guy who closed his ears anytime anyone mentioned his Hurricanes’ being the clear-cut favorite in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. “We haven’t won anything yet,” he has said often. Pitsilos has good reason to be cautious. In the last five EPC tournaments, the No. 1 seed has won the league title just once — when Parkland did it in 2015. ...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Softball’s biggest week features six games over three nights at Pates Park

No one knows the Parkland High softball program better than Blake Morgan. He had two daughters play for the Trojans and was an assistant coach on the Parkland staff for several years. Now as the head coach at Whitehall, Morgan’s challenge is to beat the Trojans when it matters most and end Parkland’s streak of six consecutive league championships, including the first five in the new version of ...
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

Lehigh Valley Flashback May 17: In 2001, East Stroudsburg South’s Sam Segond sets District 11 discus record

A look back at Lehigh Valley sports stories over the years from May 17. 2006: Bethlehem Catholic junior Joe Kovacs shatters the 31-year-old District 11 Class 2A discus record with a throw of 176 feet, 5 inches, to take the gold during the district meet at Blue Mountain. Kovacs’ throw is more than 7 feet better than the previous mark of 169-1 set by Pen Argyl’s Moris Pagne in 1975.
Easton, PATimes News

Pleasant Vy. advances to semifinals

Pleasant Valley’s baseball team thrives on competition, and know they’ll get plenty in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference tournament. The Bears aced their first test Saturday, knocking off Easton 9-3 to advance to the semifinals. Starting pitcher Brandon Ratti struck out 11 and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning...
Emmaus, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

EPC baseball: Emmaus holds off Becahi in quarterfinal thriller

Emmaus senior Braden Waller was supposed to be one of the best pitchers in Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball spring. As a sophomore in 2019, Waller had 82 strikeouts in 55 innings and tossed a no-hitter against Easton in the District 11 6A semis. He also was instrumental in the Green Hornets winning last summer’s St. Luke’s High School Tournament. But Waller hasn’t pitched at all for ...
Limeport, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Blue Mountain League’s 75th season starts Tuesday

Like so many annual traditions canceled by COVID-19, the Blue Mountain League was kept off the field by the coronavirus in 2020. The amateur baseball league has been part of the spring and summer sports calendar in the Lehigh Valley since 1946 when Bangor, East Bangor, Easton, Johnsonville, Martins Creek, Pen Argyl, Portland, Roseto, Stockertown, Tatamy, West Bangor and Wind Gap were the 12 ...
Lehigh County, PAAllentown Morning Call

Lehigh Valley Flashback May 15: In 2009, Parkland wins third straight LVC baseball crown

A look back at Lehigh Valley sports stories over the years from May 15. 2009: Salisbury runs its winning streak to 16 and secures the Colonial League baseball title with a 9-2 win over Northwestern behind John Wisser’s complete-game six-hitter. However, the streak ends in the opening round of the District 11 Class 2A tournament with the top-seeded Falcons are upset by North Schuylkill, 4-3.
Nazareth, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Liberty high jumper Elijah Rogers honors his grandfather by beating a new friend for the first time

Elijah Rogers was in this position a week earlier. The Liberty senior was locked in a battle with Nazareth’s Jordan Wicker in the high jump during a dual meet. If Rogers could have cleared 6 feet, 3 inches, he would have taken first place. He didn’t and finished second on a tiebreaker. Rogers had another shot at Wicker at Monday’s EPC Track & Championships. He made the most of it, clearing 6-3 ...
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Parkland sweeps Northampton, advances to EPC volleyball final

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland swept Northampton 3-0 in an EPC boys' volleyball semifinal on Friday night at Parkland High School. With the win the Trojans advance to the conference final to face rival Emmaus. The Green Hornets clinched a spot in the championship tilt with a comeback win over Whitehall....
SportsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Softball stars of the week has a tournament feel

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournaments have started. The Colonial League playoffs will begin on Friday night. It’s that time of year when players’ big performances mean even more. Scroll down for the stars of the week in New Jersey, the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and the Colonial League...