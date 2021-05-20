District 11 track & field: Nazareth’s Jordan Wicker, Southern Lehigh’s Alex Kane motivated by others

Jordan Wicker was all smiles after winning the long jump title at Wednesday’s District 11 Class 3A Track & Field Championships.

No surprise. The Nazareth senior produced a career-best jump of 22 feet, 11 inches to claim gold.

His joy, though, was delivering on a promise he made to his teammate and training partner Dominic Felician, who couldn’t compete in the event.

“Me and Dom, we are always training, always working together,” Wicker said. “He’s my best friend. I told him I’d do this meet for him. I’d win it for him.”

Southern Lehigh’s Alex Kane had similar unselfish motives in winning the 3,200 with a personal best time of 9:43.75. His brother, Will, a sophomore, suffered an injury during soccer season and was not able to compete in track this spring.

Kane’s emotions after winning the first track final at Blue Mountain were all about him.

“Yeah, it was all thinking about my brother,” he said. “I was really upset, as was he, about him not being able to compete. It’s unfortunate he’s had to miss out on so many opportunities because of the pandemic and the injury.

“I can’t even begin to imagine how he feels.”

Kane held off a hard-charging Cole Frank of Liberty to fulfill his goal.

It was a stellar day for many Lehigh Valley athletes. It was a record-setting preliminary run for Wilson’s Damon Simpson in the 100. The junior ran a 10.72 to break former Northampton standout Jason Kremus’ record of 10.74 (1989).

Simpson ran the same time in the final to win gold, then was presented his medal by Kremus.

“I didn’t even know what the record was,” Simpson said. “And to hear them announce that, it was a dream come true.

“My coach (Keith DeReinzi) told me that I was the best one here. Seeing him at the finish was all the motivation I needed.”

The top two in each event — except the pole vault — plus all others who meet the state’s qualifying standards, advance to next weekend’s PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

Simpson also ran the anchor leg on the winning 400 relay team that set a season-best time of 42.40 and won the 200 in a personal best time of 22.03.

Freedom’s Alex Heidemann outkicked the competition to win the 800 and 1,600. Wicker won two golds and a silver in the jumps. His triple jump (22-11) is third best in the state.

Nazareth’s Collin Burkhart threw a personal best on his second throw in the javelin. It traveled more than 207 feet, beating his previous best of 202-2. That PR didn’t last long. He threw 209-3 on his third attempt to secure a gold medal.

The Penn State-bound senior attributed it to good weather, a good warm-up and his coaches.

“Great conditions,” he said. “I was able to get really loose and it just felt good today. I was just on.

“Today I felt on in warm-ups and felt I could hit a big one.”

Burkhart’s throw is the second-longest this year in the state. Tunkhannock’s Matt Prebola threw 222-2 earlier this week in the District 2 meet.

Emmaus’ Tristan Schmidt, who also qualified for states, has the state’s third-best throw (198-11).

Burkhart later won the discus with a best throw of 167-11.

Fellow Nazareth senior Cody Breidenbach set a person best to win the shot put (60-3), which is the state’s third-best throw this season.

It came on his final attempt when he already had gold wrapped up.

“Nerves definitely played a part early on,” Breidenbach said. “But my best throws come when I’m relaxed. The early throws were definitely affected because I was jittery.”

Breidenbach’s previous best came in the final regular-season meet against Liberty on his last attempt.

Easton’s Syncere Johnson walked to the starting line for the 110 hurdles confident that he was going to win. By the third hurdle, it was clear he was taking the top step on the podium.

“I knew what my times were,” he said. “I knew what everyone else was doing. I knew that if I executed my plan to perfection, I would come out on top and I did.

“And to have it be 84 to 86 degrees today, I’m a heat lover. It was perfect for me.”

Notes

Southern Lehigh’s 3,200 relay team of Anthony Clinton, Alec Di Cesare, Dominik Lisicky and Chase Hensinger broke its previous top time this year by more than eight seconds (8:05.21) to win gold. ... Parkland’s Mustapha Salau set a personal best in winning the 400 in 48.16. He also ran a leg on the Trojans’ 400 relay team that qualified for states with a second-place finish. ... Northampton’s Shaun Apsley recovered from a full hurdle deficit with 100 meters to go to win gold in the 300s. ... Emmaus’ Aiden Hurlburt set a personal best of 13 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. ... Liberty’s Elijah Rogers set a personal best for the second week in a row with a jump of 6-5 to win the high jump.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

District 11 Class 3A Boys Track & Field Championships

Finals

100 : 1. Damon Simpson (Wilson) 10.72; 2. Marcus Williams (Easton) 11.07; 3. Tyler Vicari (Parkland) 11.08; 4. Zakai Hendricks (Wilson) 11.33.

200 : 1. Damon Simpson (Wilson) 22.03; 2. Christian Sapp (East Stroudsburg South) 22.15; 3. *Ben Henry (Northampton) 22.30; 4. Nolan Lobb (Nazareth) 22.55.

400 : 1. Mustapha Salau (Parkland) 48.16; 2. Ben Henry (Northampton) 49.68; 3. Tarif Muhammad (Easton) 50.76; 4. Gabe Lawler (Bangor) 51.04.

800 : 1. Alex Heidemann (Freedom) 1:57.17; 2. Chase Hensinger (Southern Lehigh) 1:57.63; 3. Matt Chaikowsky (Saucon Valley) 1:58.33; 4. Brady Hoffman (Parkland) 2:00.45.

1,600 : 1. Alex Heidemann (Freedom) 4:23.62; 2. Matt Chaikowsky (Saucon Valley) 4:24.93; 3. Trey Rhinehart (Easton) 4:30.49.; 4. Dominik Lisicky (Southern Lehigh) 4:31.54.

3,200 : 1. Alex Kane (Southern Lehigh) 9:43.75; 2. Cole Frank (Liberty) 9:44.91; 3. Trey Rhinehart (Easton) 9:47.07; Owen Nahf (Northampton) 10:14.39.

110 hurdles : 1. Syncere Johnson (Easton) 14.73; 2. Robert Walchak (Pottsville) 15.50; 3. Rhian Romain (Parkland) 15.72; 4. Justin Trexler (Parkland) 15.93.

300 hurdles : 1. Shaun Apsley (Northampton) 40.66; 2. Jake Hilarczyk (Nazareth) 40.75; 3. Chris Clark (Nazareth) 40.99; 4. Syncere Johnson (Easton) 41.15.

400 relay : 1. Wilson (Zack Gillen, Chris Fazio, Zakai Hendricks, Damon Simpson) 42.40; 2. Parkland (Mustapha Salau, Rhian Romain, Tyler Vicari, Trey Tremba) 43.52; 3. Northampton (Omar Elamin, Justin Shambo, Logan Henry, Ben Henry) 43.61; 4. Nazareth (Evan Serafin, Chris Clark, Jordan Gagner, Jake Hilarczyk) 44.17.

1,600 relay : 1. Parkland (Tyler Vicari, Brady Hoffman, Humza Imam, Mustapha Salau) 3:25.56; 2. Easton (Michael Phillips, Aidan Hutchison, Syncere Johnson, Tarif Muhammad) 3:25.94; 3. Southern Lehigh (Alex Lyon, Alec Di Cesare, Aiden Tobin, Chase Hensinger) 3:28.07; 4. Liberty (Emrick Leshko, Mathew Johnston, Joshua Farrell, Graham Phillips) 3:28.71

3,200 relay : 1. Southern Lehigh (Anthony Clinton, Alec Di Cesare, Dominik Lisicky, Chase Hensinger) 8:05.21; 2. Liberty (Emrick Leshko, Graham Phillips, Cole Frank, Jacob Orrico) 8:10.43; 3. Pleasant Valley (Aidan Green, John Weichand, Gabe Keesler, Ray Lursen) 8:22.99; 4. Notre Dame-GP (Cody Smith, Michael Maslonka, Austin Karwacki, Sam Carter) 8:26.92.

High jump : 1. Elijah Rogers (Liberty) 6-5; 2. Jordan Wicker (Nazareth) 6-3; 3. Jake Fauzio (Southern Lehigh) 6-1; 4. Jackson McKee (Southern Lehigh) 6-1; 4. Leyti Ndiaye (East Stroudsburg South) 6-1; 4. David Richards (Jim Thorpe) 6-1.

Long jump : 1. Jordan Wicker (Nazareth) 22-11; 2. Terry Thomas (North Schuylkill) 21-3; 3. Nicolas Roof (Bethlehem Catholic) 21-2.5; 4. Moeed Khan (Stroudsburg) 21.1-5.

Triple jump : 1. Jordan Wicker (Nazareth) 45-3.75; 2. Jasir Parker (East Stroudsburg South) 44-10; 3. Sander Sahaydak (Liberty) 42-7; 4. Sam Chedester (Easton) 41-10.

Shot put : 1. Cody Breidenbach (Nazareth) 60-3; 2. A.J. Bailor (Jim Thorpe) 55-0; 3. Tristan Bolinsky (North Schuylkill) 49-9.75; 4. Toby Berg (Tamaqua) 48-7.5.

Discus : 1. Collin Burkhart (Nazareth) 167-11; 2. Tristan Bolinsky (North Schuylkill) 158-0; 3. Jack Conner (Easton) 152-7; 4. Max Mueller (Wilson) 145-9.

Javelin : 1. Collin Burkhart (Nazareth) 209-3; 2. Tristan Schmidt (Emmaus) 193-8; 3. Mike Reilley (North Schuylkill) 175-6; 4. Jack Dean (North Schuylkill) 160-0.

Pole vault : 1. Aiden Hurlburt (Emmaus) 13-6; 2. Aiden Clements (Jim Thorpe) 12-9; 3. Michael Levkulic (Blue Mountain) 12-3; 4. Bradley Gherghel (Blue Mountain) 12-3.

*state qualifier (in addition to top two finishers in every event.