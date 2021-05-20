newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas governor signs legislation keeping cocktails to go

By News
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

People will be able to get beer and cocktails to go in Kansas after the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a measure signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Laura Kelly. The new law will allow to-go beer and alcoholic drinks from clubs, bars and restaurants until 11 p.m., as long as the drinks are in sealed containers and clear bags that discourage tampering. Lawmakers approved the measure earlier this month, and it takes effect later this month.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Food Drink#Lawmakers#Alcoholic Drinks#Legislation#Governor#Beer#Restaurants#Bars#Policy#Gov Laura Kelly#Bags#Executive Order#March#Clubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Kansas Staterecordpatriot.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Kansas StateMiami Herald

Kansas chamber cuts ties with US group for endorsing Davids

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group's support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Get hooked on free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas vaccinations exceed two million doses

Kansas has administered over two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, reaching the landmark just six weeks after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) opened eligibility for the vaccine to everyone 16 years and older. About 43% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Center...
Kansas Statekfdi.com

Eastern Kansas lawmaker charged with misdemeanor battery

A Kansas House member has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over his behavior toward students while working as a substitute teacher. The charges filed Monday against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, arose from a student reporting an April 28th incident involving Samsel. He was arrested...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

Wheat Tour to face soggy Kansas fields

For the next three days, a parade of vehicles will travel rain-soaked Kansas roads to assess the 2021 wheat crop. They could find a wheat crop as good as any in recent memory. This year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour comes two weeks after the norm, which gives the tourists a chance to see a more mature wheat crop.
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.