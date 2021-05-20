newsbreak-logo
Ellie Cothran wins 1A-3A state golf championship representing Brindlee Mountain

By A STAFF REPORT, The Arab Tribune
thearabtribune.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Brindlee Mountain’s Ellie Cothran captured the AHSAA 1A-3A State Golf Championship last Tuesday (May 11), many of the emotions that are common to sports’ pinnacle moments were present. She was elated. She felt a great sense of accomplishment. She knew that she was reaping the rewards of many years...

