Now that Joe Biden is in the White House, I feel a great sense of optimism about the future. He became president with such a huge agenda, including fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has already taken more than 580,000 lives in the U.S. alone, the tremendous rise in unemployment it caused, the huge impact on our economy with so many people out of work, violence like the killing of George Floyd by a police officer, the climate crisis, and the list goes on and on.