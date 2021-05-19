Upcoming Reality Show Will Attempt To Form An R&B Supergroup From Members Of 702, Total, 3LW, Danity Kane & More

Forget learning the rules of the road -- let Vin Diesel teach you how to get down. An old video of the Fast & Furious star has resurfaced thanks to an innocuous moment on The Masked Singer, and it's glorious in only the way the '80s could be. The video features a young Diesel slowly breaking down the basic steps for breakdancing before whipping out a routine with a friend. Watch the clip from 1984's Breakin' in the USA: Break Dancing and Electric Boogie Taught by the Pros below: