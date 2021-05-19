newsbreak-logo
Upcoming Reality Show Will Attempt To Form An R&B Supergroup From Members Of 702, Total, 3LW, Danity Kane & More

By Danielle Jennings
theshaderoom.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article#Roommates, it’s well-known at this point that Hollywood is absolutely obsessed with all things nostalgia. That often results in bringing back classics to a newer generation—and now that has transitioned over into the world of R&B, courtesy of BET and reality TV producer Carlos King. It has just been announced that King and BET have come together for the new musical reality series ‘The Encore’, which will feature some of the members of our favorite R&B girl groups, including 702, Total, 3LW, Danity Kane and more.

