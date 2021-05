A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot Tuesday evening in Northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the incident occurred in the 100 block of 1st Street Southwest in Oelwein shortly before 6 p.m. A 2014 Ford Explorer was pulling out of its parking space when it hit a 54-year-old Oelwein resident who was crouched down in front of the vehicle, apparently out of the driver’s view.