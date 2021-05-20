newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomfield, IA

City Council meets May 20

Bloomfield Democrat
 14 hours ago

The Bloomfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Bloomfield Public Library. The meeting is also available on meet.google.com/onw-kgui-ube or by phone 1-617-675-4444, PIN: 995 552 524 6455#. Agenda items include updates; setting the record straight; approval of increases in gas charges and garbage charges; sponsored project update; approve resolution on 2021 street improvements scope of work; acceptance of bid to seal coat Country Club Drive, Hickory Hollow Road, Early Bird Drive, Owen Drive and loop around swimming pool for $101,019.80; authorize advertising for acceptance of bids for additional 26 blocks of seal coat; approve construction sequence for street improvements project; approve payment to Woodruff Construction; approve time extension of 30 days on wastewater project; approve housing incentive application; approve engagement letter to write amendment #5 to the urban renewal plan; approve request to close alley behind Slick's on June 5 for a benefit; approve renewal of liquor license for Casey's; public comments; reports.

www.bdemo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomfield, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Bloomfield, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Woodruff Construction#Slick#Wastewater Project#Bids#Request#Resolution#Street Improvements Scope#Authorize Advertising#Hickory Hollow Road#Liquor License#Alley#Agenda Items#Public Comments#Payment#Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Bloomfield, IABloomfield Democrat

Sludge removed, new berm under construction at sewer plant

DPW Richard Wilcox told the Bloomfield City Council Thursday night 6.5 million pounds of sludge were removed from the wastewater treatment plant last fall and this spring and work has begun to construct a berm dividing the first aerating cell at the plant into two cells. Wilcox said the third...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

COVID numbers rising in Davis County

COVID numbers will soon top 900 positive cases in Davis County. Thirteen new positive cases have been reported in the county in the last seven days and the number of total cases was reported at 897 late Monday afternoon. Davis County Public Health Manager Lynn Fellinger said DCPH hosted a...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

School board agrees to hire gifted and talented instructor

The Davis County School Board voted late last month to hire a full time gifted and talented instructor for the district. The approval came following a recommendation by Superintendent Dan Maeder at the board’s April meeting. Maeder told the board that districts across the nation receive federal funding to provide...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Supervisors to discuss road improvements with public hearing

The Davis County Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The board will hold regular weekly meetings with the custodian and county engineer beginning at 8:50 a.m. The board will conduct a public hearing to discuss a $2 million loan agreement for the purposes of paying the cost of construction and improvement of county roads. Roads to be included in the project include portions of Mink Blvd, Nuthatch, 276th Street, 230th Street and Otter Trail. The board will consider a resolution in connection with the sale of general obligation bonds, open bids for roads and hear committee reports.
Bloomfield, IABloomfield Democrat

What's News

The Mutchler Community Commission will meet Monday, May 10 at 5 p.m. at the Mutchler Community Center. The agenda includes approving the April 12 minutes, the April treasurer’s report and bills. The director’s report will be given. They will discuss the summer program and the closing of the center during DC Fair week for cleaning. The center’s COVID-19 policy will be reviewed.
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Letters to the editor

“School Boards: Leading Through Uncharted Waters” will be celebrated this May as part of School Board Recognition Month in Iowa. Davis County Community School District joins public education communities throughout the state in thanking Iowa school boards for leading through the pandemic. Throughout the month, let’s take time to recognize the contributions made by the seven members of our school board, who are responsible for providing high-quality public education to our students.
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

A lesson in historic preservation Davis County’s oldest house no longer salvageable

Established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Month is celebrated each May. The Davis County Historic Preservation Commission was formed 30 years ago in 1991 to promote preservation of historic landmarks in the county. The county commission coordinates with the State Historic Preservation Office, and has promoted field trips for students in past years, as well as creating awareness of sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Bloomfield, IABloomfield Democrat

Additional information on Bucket O’ Junk

After going to press Tuesday morning, April 27, The Bloomfield Democrat received more information on the Bucket O’ Junk contest scheduled for the Davis County Old Soldiers’ & Settlers’ Reunion July 29-31. Entrants will be provided with a five-gallon bucket of unique pieces of junk, which they can clean, cut,...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Moulton-Udell Schools receive $15,000 grant

The Moulton-Udell Community School District recently received a $15,000 grant from Southern Iowa Electric Cooperative and Co-Bank to update pre-kindergarten playground equipment, install a long jump and shot put/discus throwing area, and add a shelter house on the south end of the school. The shelter house will be used for...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Davis County Board of Review agenda

The Davis County Board of Review will meet Monday, May 3, at 5 p.m. in the Davis County Courtroom. Agenda items include: Review and act upon protests received, conduct scheduled oral hearings, continue review and/or act upon protests received, miscellaneous business.