City Council meets May 20
The Bloomfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Bloomfield Public Library. The meeting is also available on meet.google.com/onw-kgui-ube or by phone 1-617-675-4444, PIN: 995 552 524 6455#. Agenda items include updates; setting the record straight; approval of increases in gas charges and garbage charges; sponsored project update; approve resolution on 2021 street improvements scope of work; acceptance of bid to seal coat Country Club Drive, Hickory Hollow Road, Early Bird Drive, Owen Drive and loop around swimming pool for $101,019.80; authorize advertising for acceptance of bids for additional 26 blocks of seal coat; approve construction sequence for street improvements project; approve payment to Woodruff Construction; approve time extension of 30 days on wastewater project; approve housing incentive application; approve engagement letter to write amendment #5 to the urban renewal plan; approve request to close alley behind Slick's on June 5 for a benefit; approve renewal of liquor license for Casey's; public comments; reports.www.bdemo.com