Australian Olympic Swimming Trials Will Be Available Worldwide on Amazon Prime

Amazon may have been the original get-it-cheap-and-get-it-fast online retail giant, but other countries have their own versions, too, and many are open for American business. In South Korea, the e-commerce giant Coupang, often called the Amazon of South Korea, just listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, according to Yahoo! Finance. Coupang has grown so universal in South Korea that according to Yahoo!, more than 70 percent of South Korea’s population lives within seven miles of a Coupang logistics center.