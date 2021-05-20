newsbreak-logo
Australian Olympic Swimming Trials Will Be Available Worldwide on Amazon Prime

By Braden Keith
 10 hours ago

Say goodbyes to firewalls, VPNs, and bootlegged feeds. Australia's new deal to air its Olympic Swimming Trials on Amazon Prime will be available globally.

