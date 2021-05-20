Indians: With name change looming, fan made logo may set the bar

The Indians want to change their name and fans have suggestions. Last summer the talk was all about the name change of the Cleveland Indians. While many people have opinions about it, the fact remains that it’s probably going to be changed eventually. You can like, or not, that’s entirely up to you. The suggestion that makes the rounds that I think most people would accept is “The Guardians”, an homage to one of the most profound and beautiful landmarks our great city has to offer, the Hope Memorial Bridge, which features four, two-sided large sculptures (eight Guardians in total) that welcome travelers to the bridge on each side.