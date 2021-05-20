newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians: With name change looming, fan made logo may set the bar

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indians want to change their name and fans have suggestions. Last summer the talk was all about the name change of the Cleveland Indians. While many people have opinions about it, the fact remains that it’s probably going to be changed eventually. You can like, or not, that’s entirely up to you. The suggestion that makes the rounds that I think most people would accept is “The Guardians”, an homage to one of the most profound and beautiful landmarks our great city has to offer, the Hope Memorial Bridge, which features four, two-sided large sculptures (eight Guardians in total) that welcome travelers to the bridge on each side.

factoryofsadness.co
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Fan Art#Guardians#Spiders#Browniestalk Rrb#Landmarks#Edge#Changed#Apropos#Fan Made Art#Cutting#Travelers#Cle Sports World#Suggestions#Respect#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSPosted by
93.1 WZAK

The Columbus Crew Changing Team Name and Logo, Fans Upset

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. According to NBC4i, after images leaked online, the Columbus Crew SC confirmed Sunday that a new logo for the club is coming. The Columbus Dispatch is also reporting the team may change its name to Columbus SC and keep “The Crew” as a nickname.
MLSColumbus Dispatch

'Respect your roots': Columbus Crew fans react to club's new name, logo in rebranding

Rumors of Columbus Crew SC rebrand started Friday and were confirmed on Sunday followed by unhappy fans. Columbus Crew SC will now be known as Columbus SC — or Columbus Soccer Club — with “the Crew” being a nickname that won’t appear on the official crest but will still be seen as a standalone name around the stadium and on merchandise.
Minnesota Stateprosportsextra.com

Insta Golf Girl Paige Spiranac Is Gorgeous; Golf Store Manager in Minnesota Qualifies for PGA Championship! @paigespiranac

Paige Spiranac is an American social media personality and retired professional golfer. She played college golf at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, winning All-Mountain West Conference honors during the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons, and leading the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015.
MLSPosted by
10TV

Columbus Crew SC reveal new logo, drop 'Crew' from name

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew SC announced a rebrand is coming for the club. The club told 10TV's Dom Tiberi it has dropped "Crew" from its name and will now be called "Columbus SC" In addition to the name change, the club revealed its new logo which shows "Crew"...