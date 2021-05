I think it goes without saying that Season 9 of Apex Legends has been highly anticipated by many, thanks in no small part to its ties to Titanfall 2 (which you should really play, by the way). The launch of Valkyrie, the next legend, along with the new Arena mode and Bocek Bow, has all been hyped up as expected thanks to how fun everything looks. As the Season has officially launched though, those excited to jump in are being met with a little more than they bargained for, and not in a good way.