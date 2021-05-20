Can You Actually Develop Allergies Later In Life?
Allergies occur when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance or food that doesn't cause a reaction in most people (via Mayo Clinic). Common allergens include pollen, ragweed, pet dander, dust mites, bee venom, shellfish, nuts, and dairy. Symptoms of allergies will vary by cause, but can include sneezing; itchy or watery eyes; a runny nose; hives; swelling of the lips, tongue, throat, or face; rashes; itchy skin; and anaphylaxis.