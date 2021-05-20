Can You Actually Develop Allergies Later In Life?

Spring is a beautiful time of the year. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the pollen is raging. That's right. Spring may be a welcome guest after the dark and cold winter months, but that doesn't mean a lot of us aren't thrilled with its arrival. Allergy season is officially underway and you, or likely someone you know, are going about their days with watery eyes and a packet of tissues nearby. This would usually be the time to start taking symptom-relieving allergy medication. Though considering we are still in the middle of an on-going pandemic, and a country-wide vaccination rollout, you might being pausing before taking a pump of that nasal spray to wonder: Is it safe to use an allergy medication after receiving the COVID vaccine?