Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Wins final four starts

Markstrom kicked out 19 of 21 shots in a 6-2 win over the Canucks in Wednesday's season finale. Markstrom was untouchable outside of goals by Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller during a 58-second stretch midway through the second period. The 31-year-old Markstrom enjoyed a four-game winning streak to close out the season and actually enjoyed a steady final two months, holding opponents to two goals or fewer in 12 of his last 15 starts. He finished his first season in Calgary with a 22-19-2 record along with a 2.66 GAA and .904 save percentage.

