Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Wins final four starts

TV: ESPN+, SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960. Calgary Flames (23-26-3, 49 pts) - Vancouver Canucks (21-27-3, 45 pts) There’s not much to say here. While the rest of the NHL is gearing up or starting their playoff series, the Flames and Canucks will play four meaningless make up games to end both of their miserable seasons. The Flames season has been a disappointment due to their consistently inconsistent play. The Canucks season was a nightmare as they had to halt play for a significant amount of time due to a Covid outbreak within the team. Right now both are treading water and looking to see which of these two wants to sink to the bottom of the North Division as the 2021 season comes to an end.