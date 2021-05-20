Salinas assesses good, not-so-good to open San Jose Earthquakes’ season
Six games into the 2021 season, the San Jose Earthquakes have a 3W-3L-0D record, with plenty to both like and to work on. Their goal difference is positive so far, +2, which has to be one of the aims for the season after they reached the playoffs last year with an eye-watering -16 goal difference. By and large, the defense has been strong, generally mostly being undone by golazos, and the attack has started much better than last year, with the emergence of Cade Cowell seeming to provide an immediate boost in terms of production.www.centerlinesoccer.com