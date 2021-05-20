newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Evan Dammarell thinks Cavs at least found point guard to build with in Darius Garland

By Chico After Dark, Jonathan Peterlin
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Jonathan Peterlin is demanding answers from the Cavaliers after another losing season post-LeBron so Evan Dammarell, editor of Fear the Sword and co-host of the Locked On Cavs podcast, knows a few questions that don't have to be asked after the 2021 season. Dammarell thinks the Cavs at least found a point guard to build with in Darius Garland as he and JP recap everything that happened to the Wine and Gold this past campaign Wednesday night on "Chico After Dark."

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#After Dark#The Cavs#Cavaliers#Fear The Sword#Locked On Cavs#Cavs Podcast#Editor#Chico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gold
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another 10-assist effort

Garland scored 25 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 10 assists, four steals and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Magic. Garland continues to generate gaudy assist numbers in the absence of Collin Sexton (concussion). He's managed 29 total assists across his last three games, though that has been balanced out by 15 turnovers. Garland also led the team with a 33 percent usage rate, but he couldn't combine the volume with efficiency. In the three games Sexton has missed, Garland has averaged 22.0 points, 9.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals while playing 34.3 minutes.
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Sits out practice Monday

Garland (ankle) did not particpate in Monday's practice, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports. A sprained ankle kept Garland out of Saturday's loss to Miami, and it looks like he's on course to miss at least one more contest as the Cavs enter a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back. The Cavs started Cedi Osman in Garland's place Saturday.
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will not return Friday

Garland will not return to Friday's matchup with the Wizards due to a left ankle injury, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports. Garland accumulated 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of his injury is unkown at this time, but his status for Saturday's game against the Heat is certainly up in the air at this point.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Monday, 5/10

There are six games on tonight’s NBA DFS slate for DraftKings and FanDuel, and most have playoff implications. As a result, and with injuries in several spots, gamers can expect heavy usage from studs and possibly some different rotations than have been seen throughout the year. At this point in the season, injury and lineups news will be extremely important to monitor, so make sure you’re staying on top of it to make the most optimal NBA DFS picks. I plan to update this article with notes at the top until about 5 p.m. EST each day. After that, be sure to check out the Deeper Dive show with Loughy and me from 5 to 6 p.m. EST every weekday and Live Before Lock in the hour leading up until lock each day on the Awesemo YouTube channel.
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remains out Wednesday

Garland (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports. Garland will be unavailable for a third consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. Cedi Osman has started each of the last two games and could take on an increased role once again Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Kevin Love completely goes cold in sad loss to Wizards

The Cavs lost to the Wizards in one of Kevin Love’s worst career games. The Cavs continue to find new ways to struggle to close out the 2020-2021 season. The Cavaliers lost to the Wizards 122-93 that saw Kevin Love not take a single shot and Darius Garland leave the game due to an ankle injury. The Wizards guards dominated Cleveland’s perimeter defense, exposing flaws in the team’s defensive capabilities.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs might have Collin Sexton back on Friday vs. Wizards

In the past three games, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been without their big-time bucket-getter in Collin Sexton. Sexton sustained a concussion in Cleveland’s close loss last Friday at the Charlotte Hornets, of which he reportedly did not feel the effects of until after Cleveland left the Spectrum Center. Sexton has...
NBAThe Herald

Magic squander 23-point lead, but hang on to beat the Cavs, 109-104

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic squandered a 23-point lead before edging the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak. The Magic went up 86-63 on R.J. Hampton’s hoop with 10:42 remaining, but Cleveland...
NBANBA

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Coming off a performance against the Los Angeles Lakers where they made significant strides towards putting together a complete 48-minute performance with the right level of energy and focus, the Orlando Magic will attempt to build on that effort. The Magic (18-43) will look to avoid the same...
NBAYardbarker

Darius Garland hurt in loss to Wizards

Can the season for the Cleveland Cavaliers get any worse?. (That’s a rhetorical question but if you want to vent, we read and respond to comments at FortyEightMinutes). The team moves to 21-42 after the loss to the Wizards but perhaps the bigger story is Darius Garland leaving the game with a left ankle injury. There’s no word on Garland’s condition but he didn’t return to the contest and with only nine games left in another lost season, it’s hard to imagine that the franchise pushes him to return to the court if it’s any sort of serious ailment.
NBAFear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: game preview and how to watch

In a season clouded by injury and inconsistency (not to mention a global pandemic), how does a team with the 5th-overall worst record find inspiration and motivation?. The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-41) are back at home tonight for their second match-up this week against the Washington Wizards (28-34). With just 10 games left in the season, the Cavs will look to find motivation by focusing on what they can control — growth and maturity. Regardless of their record, the Cavs are a team that just doesn’t quit. So while they are expected to lose a lot down the final stretch, it won’t be because they tried to...it’ll be because they simply cannot compete.
NBAnumberfire.com

Cleveland's Darius Garland (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Miami Heat. Garland will not be active for the second game of Cleveland's back-to-back after suffering an ankle sprain. Expect Collin Sexton to play a lead offensive role against a Miami team ranked fifth in defensive efficiency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Darius Garland has been showing great all-around passing

Throughout his second season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, young lead guard Darius Garland has proven to have quite a bounce-back campaign. In his rookie year, Garland didn’t look to be nearly his full self, and that was apparent. He reportedly had his prior meniscus injury that cut his lone collegiate season at Vanderbilt short in the back of his mind, and one could see that far too often.