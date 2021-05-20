Flood Warning issued for Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following creeks in Texas Big Sandy Creek Near Big Sandy affecting Wood and Upshur Counties. Lake Fork Creek Near Quitman affecting Wood County. Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Lake Fork Creek Near Quitman. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum creek stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 17.2 feet. * Forecast...Lake Fork Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding problems. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect flooding to continue for a few days due to reservoir releases from Lake Fork.