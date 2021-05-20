newsbreak-logo
Smith County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Smith; Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Hawkins. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.8 feet. * Flood stage is 23 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Sabine River near Hawkins is expected to rise to a crest of 28.2 feet by early Thursday morning. It will then rise to 30.1 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 25 feet, expect minor lowland flooding of pastures and boatramps, which will affect livestock and equipment near the river.

alerts.weather.gov
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN UPSHUR AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over White Oak, moving northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Jefferson, Ore City, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Diana, Harleton, Union Grove, Warren City, Lassater and Judson.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or near Kilgore, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Hallsville, Overton, New London, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Harleton, Diana, Liberty City, Joinerville, Lakeport, Easton, Union Grove, Warren City and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lindale to near Tyler to near Bullard to near Jacksonville to 7 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, New Salem, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney and Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Rusk County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Rusk; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...NORTHWESTERN RUSK...SOUTH CENTRAL UPSHUR AND SOUTHWESTERN GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Whitehouse, moving northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tyler, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Gladewater, Overton, Troup, Arp, Clarksville City, Liberty City, New Chapel Hill and Laird Hill.
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Titus; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Southern Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Como, or 12 miles east of Sulphur Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Hail up to Ping Pong ball size. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Cookville, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Winfield, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Hopewell, Monticello, Roeder, Harvard and Cypress. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Gregg; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...WOOD UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS...CAMP AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Grove, or 11 miles west of Winnsboro, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Daingerfield, Quitman, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Cason, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Rosewood, Newsome, West Mountain, Forest Hill and Yantis.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Smith County, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Smith County drying out after storms

It likely will take a day or two for the Tyler area to dry out after storms Monday and Tuesday caused some flooding across the region. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through early Wednesday in Smith County as well as Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Panola and Upshur counties.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Upshur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR WESTERN UPSHUR AND WEST CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES At 145 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Sandy, or 7 miles northwest of Gladewater, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Big Sandy, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Rosewood, West Mountain, Union Grove, Warren City and Pritchett. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH