Carver County, MN

Tornado Warning issued for Carver, Scott, Sibley by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carver; Scott; Sibley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SIBLEY...SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHWESTERN CARVER COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Henderson, or 28 miles north of Mankato, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belle Plaine and Mn Valley State Rec Area. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
