Special Weather Statement issued for Emmons, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emmons; Kidder; Logan; McIntosh SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN KIDDER...WESTERN LOGAN...WESTERN MCINTOSH AND EASTERN EMMONS COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 806 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Napoleon to 12 miles northeast of Hague to 4 miles east of Greenway, SD. Movement was north at 15 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Napoleon, Zeeland, Hague, Braddock, Venturia, Lake Isabel, Burnstad, Kintyre, and Beaver Lake State Park. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov