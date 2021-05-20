Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 19:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER CENTRAL MEADE COUNTY At 707 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles west of Stoneville, or 38 miles southwest of Faith, moving northwest at 5 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fairpoint and Stoneville.alerts.weather.gov