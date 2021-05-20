Playwright Sarah Jones Pens Deal for Beachwood Canyon Retreat
Playwright and actress Sarah Jones is perhaps best known for her one-person Broadway "Bridge & Tunnel" and her fantastical impressions, but now the talented theater star has composed the next new exciting chapter in her life — she recently picked up a stunning new Beachwood Canyon home for nearly $1.5 million. It's perhaps no surprise that the Tony Award-winning New Yorker has now gone Hollywood; last year, the stage veteran signed with UTA and is currently developing her most recent stage production, 2016's critically heralded "Sell/Buy/Date," into a documentary.