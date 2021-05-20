newsbreak-logo
Playwright Sarah Jones Pens Deal for Beachwood Canyon Retreat

By Mae Hamilton
Dirt
Dirt
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Playwright and actress Sarah Jones is perhaps best known for her one-person Broadway “Bridge & Tunnel” and her fantastical impressions, but now the talented theater star has composed the next new exciting chapter in her life — she recently picked up a stunning new Beachwood Canyon home for nearly $1.5 million. It’s perhaps no surprise that the Tony Award-winning New Yorker has now gone Hollywood; last year, the stage veteran signed with UTA and is currently developing her most recent stage production, 2016’s critically heralded “Sell/Buy/Date,” into a documentary.

Dirt

Dirt

