Playwright Sarah Jones Pens Deal for Beachwood Canyon Retreat

For a cool $12.2 million, you can own a piece of Hollywood history. Sotheby’s has recently listed the late Steve McQueen’s beachfront 5 bedroom, 5 bath Malibu home. Located on a private gated street, this sunwashed home is a surreal getaway just steps away from the Pacific. According to listing agent Shen Schulz, McQueen lived in this Malibu retreat in the 1970s with his then-wife Ali MacGraw. Since then, the property has changed owners several times and was recently renovated with new wide plank hardwood floors and a stunning chef’s kitchen with an open dining plan. Sunlight pours in through the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a beach-front cove. The icing on the cake, though, has to be the beach-level den that walks out onto a deck replete with an oceanside hot tub perfect for sunset drinks. Living like the ‘King of Cool’ himself might very well be worth the hefty price tag!