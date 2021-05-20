newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Real Meaning Behind Young Thug's 'Proud Of You' Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo

By F.T.
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Young Thug and Gunna's compilation album with Young Stoner Life, titled "Slime Language 2," hit the digital shelves on April 16. The following week, the project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, thanks to tracks like "Paid the Fine," Solid," and "Superstar," as well as features from Drake, Future, and Lil Baby.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Young Thug
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Gunna
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#New Music#Live Music#Hot Damn#Instagram Live#New Music Daily#A Lil Baby#Song#Damn Catchy#Superstar#Slime#Tracks#Billboard 200#Guest Appearances#Friends#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthesource.com

JT Speaks On Lil Uzi Vert on Respectfully Justin

The romance between JT and Lil Uzi Vert was originally kept on the low for quite some time. These days, as the couple began to make themselves more public, the PDA on social media is getting more and more real. Recently, JT and Yung Miami went on the Respectfully Justin...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

JT Drags Lil Uzi's Ex Brittany Byrd: "Move On Animated Grasshopper"

Lil Uzi Vert and JT have quickly become one of the most talked-about couples in hip-hop since going public with their relationship a few months ago. The couple is even slated to appear on the cover of men's fashion magazine Arena Homme +. Of course, their union has not been without some drama. The City Girl's rapper has proven countless times she's unafraid to air out beef on the internet if need be, most recently taking aim at one other than Brittany Byrd.
CelebritiesComplex

Bebe Rexha Releases New Album ‘Better Mistakes’ f/ Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, and More

Bebe Rexha has shared her new album Better Mistakes. She also dropped off the Christian Breslauer-directed video for “Break My Heart Myself” featuring Travis Barker. The 13-song effort also boasts features from Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, Rick Ross, Pink Sweats, and more. The project was previewed by “Baby, I’m Jealous” with Doja, “Sacrifice,” “Sabotage,” and the Uzi-supporting “Die for a Man.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JT Beams As She Talks About Lil Uzi Vert Romance: "I Have A Good Man"

They ducked and dodged rumors about their relationship for years but only recently have Lil Uzi Vert and JT been public about their romance. In recent months, the world has witnessed the City Girls rapper and Uzi trade loved-up messages online, and while fans have been embracing their relationship, the trolls have come out to berate the couple. JT and Uzi have made it clear that they are happily in love, and now JT is giving more insight into her connection with Uzi during her appearance on Respectfully Justin alongside her City Girls groupmate, Yung Miami.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JT Praises Lil Uzi Vert's Confidence, Says His Next Chapter Will Be "Amazing"

Lil Uzi Vert recently starred alongside Nas and other celebrities in the campaign for the new Heron Preston and Calvin Klein collab. For the promotional materials, Lil Uzi Vert dons a fresh blond hairdo and drinks water while hanging out by a plastic-wrapped sofa, and Nas simply eats an orange while sporting pieces from the collection.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Taps Lil Baby & Lil Durk For "Every Chance I Get"

After months of anticipation, DJ Khaled's new album Khaled Khaled has officially arrived in full. And while early responses are still pouring in, it's clear that many are, at the very least, intrigued by the sheer volume of star power aligning the tracklist. As many heavy hitters stepped up to deliver brief contributions to lavish, celebratory anthems, it feels appropriate to signal one of the project's rare glimpses into the streets. Unsurprisingly, those contributions are handled by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Tay Keith, who unite for "Every Chance I Get."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Says "Eternal Atake" Was "Super Dumbed Down" Due To Leak

The build-up to the release of Eternal Atake was agonizing for diehard Lil Uzi Vert fans. There seemed to be controversy regarding the album's delivery, and we later learned that there were delays that caused Uzi to have to hit the studio to refine his project.Eternal Atake made an unsurprising debut at the top of the charts, but even with a No. spot secured, the rapper recently revealed that it wasn't as powerful as he'd wanted.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

LiL Uzi Vert Type Beats

At just 26 years old, Lil Uzi Vert is one of the biggest rappers out. After coming up in the SoundCloud era, he's scored multiplatinum songs and albums, dropped plenty of projects and created a wave that many artists after him try to emulate. After dropping his oft-delayed yet still highly anticipated album Eternal Atake album in 2020, and it actually living up to the hype, Uzi has reached a new echelon. His success has earned him the freedom to jump on any song he feels like and try out new sounds, which speaks to how he's always moved—to the beat of his own spacey sounds. Between the dyed dreads, facial piercings (including a diamond in his forehead) and one-of-a-kind fashion sense, Uzi has always done whatever he wants. That self-confidence and commitment to his own vision spreads to his music, down to the beats he chooses to rap over, which many producers are trying to capture with Lil Uzi Vert type beats.
Musichypebeast.com

Internet Money Drops New Single "His & Hers" Featuring Don Toliver, Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert

Musical collective Internet Money is looking to build upon its double-platinum smash hit “Lemonade (Remix)” with more material throughout the year, and one of the pieces to that puzzle is their newly released single titled “His & Hers” which brings on Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert. This new drop serves as a follow up to their tune “JETSKI” with Lil Mosey and Lil Tecca that dropped towards the latter half of March 2021.
EntertainmentComplex

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Announces 2021 Lineup f/ ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby as Headliners

The lineup for 2021 edition of the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash has been announced. This year’s festival will take place in Chicago from Aug. 20-22, and be headlined by ASAP Rocky, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert. Other notable performers include Benny the Butcher, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Lil Tecca, Swae Lee, Gunna, Ski Mask the Slump God, Baby Keem, Earl Sweatshirt, Carnage, 24kGoldn, the Kid Laroi, Young M.A, and NLE Choppa.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Trippie Redd Calls Lil Uzi Vert & Playboi Carti "GOATS From Our Era"

Another rapper has dropped off his Top 5 list and debates have once again ensued. By now, you know that anytime someone lists their Top 5 favorite rappers of all time the Hip Hop world gets into a tizzy about who are the GOATs or who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Rap. Recently, Trippie Redd caught up with XXL for an interview and was asked to name his Top 5, and his list was filled with familiar names.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Stream 21 Savage’s New ‘Spiral’ EP Feat. Young Thug, Gunna & More

On Friday, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw will hit theatres, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock and more. It is the 9th film in the franchise. Its music has been executive produced by 21 Savage. Not too long ago, he shared a song called ‘Spiral‘ from the film and the soundtrack and tonight, to coincide with the film’s release, he has released the entire Spiral EP.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Lil Uzi Vert on Eternal Atake and How His Girlfriend, City Girls’ JT, Keeps Him Calm

There is no other artist making music like Lil Uzi Vert. The Philadelphia native, who is 26 years old, already has a massive fanbase consisting of millions of listeners who worship his nonconformist style of rapping—and fashion fans that follow his every fit. But his star power increased tenfold with the announcement of his relationship with City Girls member Jatavia “JT” Johnson; in fact, she was on set during the photoshoot for this story (wearing a Chanel dress and Thom Browne knee socks) and throughout the interview, Uzi kept flipping his front-facing camera to show her off. For W’s annual Music Issue, the musician discussed why his upcoming album will be for his real fans, and how his relationship inspires him in the songmaking process.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Explains Controversial JAY-Z Comments & Names His Top 5 Rappers

The YSL Records family is unstoppable. Every year, it seems as though there's a new star being molded from within the Atlanta-based crew, which is headed by Young Thug. Gunna has grown to become a superstar in his own right. Lil Keed has achieved massive amounts of success on his own. And with the recent release of Slime Language 2, upcoming stars like Unfoonk, YTB Trench, Karlae, and Yung Kayo are coming to the forefront. The entire team was present during Thugger's latest appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Young Thug Names His Top 5 Rappers

Young Thug and his YSL family are the latest guests on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da King and Wallo where he clarified his past comments about JAY-Z. “Basically that’s all I was saying, I just used his name because he the biggest n***a in the world to me,” Thug said about his controversial comments around the 13 minute mark. “I just used his name, to let the world know, like… Yo, I got just as many hits as the biggest n***a in the world. I’m doing two hours on stage, for real. I don’t remember my last hour show and I don’t do too much talking.”