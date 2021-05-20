11 family-friendly activities for weekend of May 21 to May 23

What's up this weekend for families? Here's our weekly weekend activities post with activities for the weekend of May 21 to May 23. Tickets are available for Durham Bulls home games this week, which run through Sunday., and the team has a bunch of fun promotions. Saturday night is Bull Durham Night. The team will wear specialty jerseys. And at Sunday's 5:05 p.m., game, they'll be celebrating Wool E. Bull's birthday. Wool E. will be joined by some of his mascot friends. After the game, kids can run the bases.