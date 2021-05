Long working days are killing hundreds of thousands of people each year, the World Health Organisation say. The first global study of the phenomenon, carried out by the WHO and the International Labour Organisation, has been published in the Environment International journal. It found that 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease associated with working long hours in 2016, up nearly 30 per cent from 2000 when the study began. The sixteen-year investigation, which drew on data from 194 countries, concluded that working 55 hours or more a week is associated with a 35 per cent higher risk of...