The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a revised timeline for the 2021 redistricting process. According to Assistant County Executive Officer Jane Christenson, census data historically is received in late March. However, Placer County anticipates receiving final 2020 census data in late September, following the state’s anticipated receipt of the data in mid August and 30-day review of the data. This gives the county seven weeks, in comparison to the seven-month timeline of prior redistricting processes, to draft maps, obtain public input, draw final maps and submit the maps to the Board of Supervisors for approval.