Atlanta, GA

Everyone Outside! 10 Spots for Patio Dining

By Shelley Massey
Red Tricycle Atlanta
Red Tricycle Atlanta
 12 hours ago
Some of us have kids who have never eaten in a restaurant yet, and it’s a safe bet that it’s been a minute for nearly all of us since we’ve taken the whole family out dinner in a restaurant. So why not ease back into dining in public with your kiddos by starting off with these Atlanta restaurants with perfect patios for family dining? Keep reading for the best patio seats for outdoor family dining in and around Atlanta’s obvious (across from the Aquarium) and not-so-obvious (xcc) spots.

Red Tricycle Atlanta

Red Tricycle Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
Helping families in Atlanta have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://redtri.com/atlanta-kids/
