Spoiler alert: if you haven’t seen Episode 10 of The Masked Singer, Robopine’s identity will be revealed in this article. Season 5 of The Masked Singer has been packed with top-notch talent, and it was all on full display as the show featured the Spicy 6 finalists. Unfortunately, that means plenty of great singers are being picked off one by one. Just as it went with the double elimination revealing singer Bobby Brown and actress Tamera Mowry-Housley ahead of the sing-along ep, the soulful fan-favorite crooner Robopine was given the boot. After his surprising elimination, Robopine revealed the clue he didn’t want to be included during the Fox singing competition.