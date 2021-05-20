The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Shares Disappointing News
Bachelor Nation couples are often known for whirlwind engagements and whiplash breakups. (Remember back in 2020 when season 24 lead Peter Weber broke up with winner Hannah Ann Sluss, reconciled with runner-up Madison Prewett, and then called it quits with her after only two days?) It's enough to make anyone's head spin. But for every shock split, there are also plenty of stable couples in the fandom. In fact, there's one pair that might win the franchise's title for longest-running engagement.www.nickiswift.com