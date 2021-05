The explosion of cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin, has changed the way businesses and merchants view digital assets. Rather than focusing on the difficulties of starting to accept crypto payments, more merchants are emboldened by the ongoing crypto hype and are looking to incorporate a viable crypto gateway. While this is a given, the influx of crypto-friendly merchants put added pressure on crypto-enabled payment gateways to optimize their services and deliver features that are at par with traditional networks that are not able to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.