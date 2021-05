Complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD) can be tricky in its presentations in a person. For some individuals and clinicians, C-PTSD isn’t easy to identify. Many folks have gone through a lot of diagnoses or co-diagnoses before they’re able to see the underlying issues of trauma at the core of the psychological stress. When a clinician or therapist asks you the general questions upon intake they may be asking something along the lines of, “Do you feel irritable more often than not?” or “Do you feel afraid in your daily life?” You may be thinking that you’re not sure.